229329 EMMA WILLIAMS-MORGAN Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS-MORGAN, EMMA MAY 02/27/2023Age: 25 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 175POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSES COCAINE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH II CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022