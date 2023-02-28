229330 VICTOR BRITTON Feb 28, 2023 59 min ago 1 of 2 BRITTON, VICTOR VONSHUN 02/27/2023Age: 44 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 232CHILD SUPPORT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $630.00 Type: CASH Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- CIVIL REVOCATION DR LIC (30) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Printers Printing Sports Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022