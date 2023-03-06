229475 ANTHONY RAYA Mar 6, 2023 Mar 6, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 RAYA, ANTHONY ISIAH 03/04/2023Age: 25 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 200INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS MARIJ>1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022