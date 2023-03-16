...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 5 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From noon Friday to 5 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
229702 COTRELL DAVIS
DAVIS, COTRELL RAVON 03/14/2023
Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 130
PAROLE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI