LUCAS, JONATHAN PAUL 03/14/2023
Age: 31 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 150
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 5 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 5 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
FTA-BREAKING OR ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
