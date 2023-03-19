SHACKELFORD, MEHUJAEL REGINALD 03/18/2023
Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 175
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
SHACKELFORD, MEHUJAEL REGINALD 03/18/2023
Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 175
RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.