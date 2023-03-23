229886 CHRISTOPHER POLLARD Mar 23, 2023 Mar 23, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago POLLARD, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE 03/20/2023Age: 44 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 180EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: USC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022