229900 YONNY GONZALEZ Mar 23, 2023 Mar 23, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago GONZALEZ, YONNY DIEGO 03/21/2023Age: 20 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 140WINDOW TINTING VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSPEEDING IN EXCESS OF 35 MPH - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022