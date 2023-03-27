230016 LINDBURG HARDY Mar 27, 2023 Mar 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago HARDY, LINDBURG RENEA 03/25/2023Age: 54 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 160SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022