230145 DESIRAE RODGERS Apr 2, 2023 1 hr ago RODGERS, DESIRAE DONISHA 04/01/2023Age: 30 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 280FTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSS CS PRISON / JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Criminal Law Crime Law Security And Public Safety Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022