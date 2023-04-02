230146 DARRELL MORRIS Apr 2, 2023 1 hr ago MORRIS, DARRELL LEONTRA 04/01/2023Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 150COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSTALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCHILD SUPPORT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $687.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DOMESTIC CRIM TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Criminal Law Law Crime Printers Printing Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022