230165 DEMETRIUS BARRETT Apr 3, 2023 1 hr ago BARRETT, DEMETRIUS ANTREL 04/02/2023Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 120CARRY CONCEALED WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCONTRIB DELIQ MINOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $12500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETVIOLATION OF RELEASE ORDER - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET