230166 TYCHERA SHORT Apr 3, 2023 1 hr ago SHORT, TYCHERA NESHE 04/02/2023Age: 24 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 165OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETUTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUB. OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET