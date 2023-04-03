230170 JERRY HARDISON Apr 3, 2023 1 hr ago HARDISON, JERRY FRANKLIN 04/03/2023Age: 34 Sex: M Race: W Height: 604 Weight: 185BREAKING OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Criminal Law Law Crime Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022