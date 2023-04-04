230181 BRITTANY ARROYO-CABRERA Apr 4, 2023 1 hr ago 390526_021.jpg BRITTANY ARROYO-CABRERA 390526_022.jpg BRITTANY ARROYO-CABRERA ARROYO-CABRERA, BRITTANY MARIE 04/03/2023Age: 35 Sex: F Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 174MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Linguistics Sports Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022