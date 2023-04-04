230187 ALAN RANDOLPH Apr 4, 2023 1 hr ago 648988_011.jpg ALAN RANDOLPH 648988_012.jpg ALAN RANDOLPH RANDOLPH, ALAN CLAYBOND 04/03/2023Age: 20 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 200BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Criminal Law Crime Computer Science Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022