230194 KERRION JOYNER Apr 5, 2023 52 min ago 648993_011.jpg KERRION JOYNER 648993_012.jpg KERRION JOYNER JOYNER, KERRION JAMAL 04/04/2023Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 245DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022