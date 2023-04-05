230197 JANAY NEWTON Apr 5, 2023 46 min ago 649002_011.jpg JANAY NEWTON 649002_012.jpg JANAY NEWTON NEWTON, JANAY TYIVEISHA 04/04/2023Age: 22 Sex: F Race: B Height: 411 Weight: 178FTA M-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Physics Law Linguistics Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022