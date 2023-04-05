230210 THOMAS BRUMLEY Apr 5, 2023 1 hr ago 416446_031.jpg THOMAS BRUMLEY 416446_032.jpg THOMAS BRUMLEY BRUMLEY, THOMAS ALLEN 04/04/2023Age: 30 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 200POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- INJ PROP NONFERR METAL-SB INJ - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FELONY CONSPIRACY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FELONY CONSPIRACY - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Printers Printing Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022