230213 DEVION BLANGO Apr 5, 2023 47 min ago 221779_101.jpg DEVION BLANGO 221779_102.jpg DEVION BLANGO BLANGO, DEVION KAMAINE 04/04/2023Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 130BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN MV - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET