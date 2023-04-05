230214 DERRICK FAULKNER Apr 5, 2023 47 min ago 209134_211.jpg DERRICK FAULKNER 209134_212.jpg DERRICK FAULKNER FAULKNER, DERRICK EDWARD 04/04/2023Age: 54 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 200PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022