230216 TYQUAN ARTIS Apr 5, 2023 1 hr ago 319081_071.jpg TYQUAN ARTIS 319081_072.jpg TYQUAN ARTIS ARTIS, TYQUAN ZAVON 04/04/2023Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 150MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETROBBERY WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON-PV - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET