ELIJIAH STRONG

Apr 5, 2023

STRONG, ELIJIAH ISIAH
04/04/2023
Age: 22
Sex: M
Race: B
Height: 508
Weight: 164

FTA-EXCEEDING POSTED SPEED - MISDEMEANOR
Bond: $0.00
Type: INCL
Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FAIL YLD STOPSIGN/FLSH RED LGT - MISDEMEANOR
Bond: $0.00
Type: INCL
Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-RECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR
Bond: $100.00
Type: SECU
Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SWIM IN PONDS AT STONES CREEK GAMELANDS - MISDEMEANOR
Bond: $500.00
Type: SECU
Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET