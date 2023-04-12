230328 JACKSON YARBROUGH Apr 12, 2023 Apr 12, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago YARBROUGH, JACKSON CLYDE 04/10/2023Age: 22 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 180FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022