230347 GWYNA PERRY Apr 11, 2023 1 hr ago PERRY, GWYNA MICHELLE 04/10/2023Age: 39 Sex: F Race: B Height: 411 Weight: 270DISORDERLY CONDUCT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT CO/CAMPUS POLICE OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Crime Law Criminal Law Police Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022