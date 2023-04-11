230354 LESTER HEATH Apr 11, 2023 1 hr ago HEATH, LESTER THOMAS 04/11/2023Age: 58 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 200INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSEXUAL BATTERY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Printers Printing Linguistics Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022