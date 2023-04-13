...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The next statement will be issued Thursday morning by 1145 AM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 14.1 feet early
Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 11/21/2018.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
