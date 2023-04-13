GRIFFIN, TANIKWA LASHA 04/12/2023
Age: 45 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 140
Updated: April 13, 2023 @ 9:00 pm
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. The next statement will be issued late tonight by 230 AM EDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tar River At Greenville. * WHEN...From this morning to Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM EDT Thursday was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.1 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 11/21/2018.
POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-AWDW SERIOUS INJURY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-AWDWIKISI - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
