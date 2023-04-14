LEWIS, ALMONI TAYON 04/13/2023
Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 110
Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 8:33 pm
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tar River At Greenville. * WHEN...Until late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 13.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Friday was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.2 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.6 feet on 03/15/1995. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
CARRYING CONCEALED GUN (M) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
AWDW INTENT TO KILL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
AWDW INTENT TO KILL - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
AWDW MINOR PRESENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
LARCENY OF A FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
PV JUDGE (A) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
PV JUDGE (B) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
