JOYNER, MELVIN TRAMAIN 04/14/2023
Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 170
Updated: April 16, 2023 @ 4:17 am
FTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA - POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA - SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
