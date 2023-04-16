230462 EDWARD WILLIAMS Apr 16, 2023 2 hrs ago WILLIAMS, EDWARD HILL 04/15/2023Age: 21 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 160FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION SCH VI CS - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETM/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF SCHOOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F) - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Criminal Law Law Inorganic Chemistry Crime Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022