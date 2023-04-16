230468 CHRISTINA MILLS Apr 16, 2023 2 hrs ago MILLS, CHRISTINA MARIE 04/15/2023Age: 40 Sex: F Race: W Height: 503 Weight: 100SECOND DEGREE FORCIBLE RAPE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHUMAN TRAFFICKING CHILD VICTIM - FELONY Bond: $1000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSEXUAL SERVITUDE CHILD VICTIM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022