230469 DARIUS ONEAL Apr 16, 2023 2 hrs ago ONEAL, DARIUS RASHAWN 04/15/2023Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 170RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Printers Printing Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022