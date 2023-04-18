230506 JABORI WILLIAMS Apr 18, 2023 3 hrs ago WILLIAMS, JABORI FAHYED 04/17/2023Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 172FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD - FELONY Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Criminal Law Crime Printers Printing Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022