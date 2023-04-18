230508 DREQUELL WARREN Apr 18, 2023 3 hrs ago WARREN, DREQUELL DASHON 04/18/2023Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 180FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-EXPIRED/NO INSPECTION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OPERATE VEH NO INS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Criminal Law Printers Printing Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022