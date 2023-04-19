230535 JAMES REDDICK Apr 19, 2023 1 hr ago REDDICK, JAMES LAMONT 04/18/2023Age: 50 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 195SECOND DREGREE FORCIBLE RAPE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHUMAN TRAFFICKING CHILD VICTIM - FELONY Bond: $1500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSEXUAL SERVIITUDE CHILD VICTIM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022