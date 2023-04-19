230538 CHRISTOPHER GLOVER Apr 19, 2023 1 hr ago GLOVER, CHRISTOPHER VONTRELL 04/19/2023Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 198RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Crime Criminal Law Printers Printing Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022