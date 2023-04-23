230610 BRANDON SHERMAN Apr 23, 2023 Apr 23, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago SHERMAN, BRANDON MARQUIE 04/21/2023Age: 38 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 290POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETM/S/D/P CS W/N 1000 FT OF SCHOOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022