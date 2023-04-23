230638 DOUGLAS EDWARDS Apr 23, 2023 16 min ago EDWARDS, DOUGLAS DEARRELL 04/22/2023Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 185NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $345.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETNONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $855.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETNONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $855.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETNONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $855.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETNONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $6003.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Printers Printing Criminal Law Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022