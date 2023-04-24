230650 CRYSTAL SOLIS Apr 24, 2023 2 hrs ago SOLIS, CRYSTAL NIXON 04/23/2023Age: 40 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 150FTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $413.58 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-VIOLATION OF COURT ORDER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022