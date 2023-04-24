230654 KIP TUCKER Apr 24, 2023 2 hrs ago TUCKER, KIP ALLEN 04/23/2023Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 170AWDW SERIOUS INJURY - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Needlework Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022