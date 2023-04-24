230655 REMARTO RODGERS Apr 24, 2023 2 hrs ago RODGERS, REMARTO ANTIONE 04/23/2023Age: 51 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 250MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022