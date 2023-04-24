230661 JAIME CORONA Apr 24, 2023 2 hrs ago CORONA, JAIME SANTIAGO 04/24/2023Age: 30 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 215INTERFERE EMERG COMMUNICATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASLT INF SER INJ MINOR PRESENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Crime Law Criminal Law Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022