230674 CAPONE WALLACE Apr 25, 2023 1 hr ago WALLACE, CAPONE ESHAWN 04/24/2023Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 170FTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $800.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET