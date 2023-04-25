230676 JULIUS BUDACZ Apr 25, 2023 1 hr ago BUDACZ, JULIUS FRANCIS 04/24/2023Age: 30 Sex: M Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 160FEL PROB VIOLA OUT OF COUNTY - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - EXPIRED/NO INSPECTION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - FELONY PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - FELONY Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Criminal Law Physics Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022