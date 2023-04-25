230688 HERMAN HARDISON Apr 25, 2023 1 hr ago HARDISON, HERMAN 04/25/2023Age: 74 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 150FELONY STALKING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Criminal Law Linguistics Crime Law Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022