230691 JAROD VINSON Apr 29, 2023 Apr 29, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago VINSON, JAROD TORY 04/25/2023Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 160RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS OPN CNT/CONS ALC PSG AREA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARRESTW/MV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-COVERING/DISGUISING REG PLATE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEED IN EXCESS OF 55 MPH - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET