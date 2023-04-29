230724 ALMA RODRIGUEZ Apr 29, 2023 Apr 29, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago RODRIGUEZ, ALMA VELAZQUEZ 04/26/2023Age: 45 Sex: F Race: W Height: 411 Weight: 140POSS OPN CONT/CONS ALC PSG AREA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFICTITIOUS INFO. TO OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFAIL COMPLY LIC RESTRICTIONS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022