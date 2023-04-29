230728 PAUL WOODY Apr 29, 2023 Apr 29, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago WOODY, PAUL ANTONIO 04/26/2023Age: 47 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 150POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTAIN DWELLING/PLACE FOR SALE OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $1500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022