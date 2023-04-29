230729 CHRISTY ROBINSON Apr 29, 2023 Apr 29, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago ROBINSON, CHRISTY 04/26/2023Age: 54 Sex: F Race: W Height: 502 Weight: 150FTA- EXPIRED /NO INSPECTTION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022